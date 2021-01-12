Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 35 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death and 34 new cases in the daily update Tuesday from health officials.

The county has now had 19 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the new cases included 33 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new probable case.

The county has now 2,290 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Information about the new cases or how many cases are considered active has not yet been released.

Across the state, 1,335 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 438,867. Of that number, 418,610 no longer are considered active cases, and 692 people were hospitalized as of Monday, including 135 in intensive care.

Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide from eight counties, of which five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,724 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,660 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 1,022 total cases

• Mower County: 37 new lab-confirmed cases, six new probable cases; 3,537 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,646 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,868 total cases

The state reported 29,315 new tests were completed, including 28,339 PCR tests and 976 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths