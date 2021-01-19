January 19, 2021

Signs are around the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 testing site on St. Mary Avenue in Albert Lea. Hallie Cantu/Albert Lea Tribune

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported its smallest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks with six new lab-confirmed cases, according to the update from local health officials.

The county has now had 2,453 cumulative cases, including one added to the county’s list from another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of that total, 179 are considered active cases. One new person has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The department stated the new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 20s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

Statewide, there were 922 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 448,268. Of that number, about 17,000 are still considered active cases.

Six new deaths were reported across the state from four counties, ranging in age from early 70s to late 90s. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,945 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,790 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,059 total cases

• Mower County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 3,655 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,737 total cases

• Waseca County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,893 total cases

The state reported 14,467 new tests were completed, including 12,744 PCR tests and 1,723 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,055 29 1,084 33
Anoka 28,651 2,348 30,999 364
Becker 2,787 62 2,849 39
Beltrami 2,910 193 3,103 47
Benton 4,012 189 4,201 86
Big Stone 447 10 457 3
Blue Earth 5,360 50 5,410 33
Brown 2,105 46 2,151 34
Carlton 2,425 375 2,800 43
Carver 6,564 384 6,948 36
Cass 2,025 51 2,076 23
Chippewa 1,276 37 1,313 32
Chisago 4,279 248 4,527 32
Clay 6,427 105 6,532 80
Clearwater 655 30 685 14
Cook 113 1 114 0
Cottonwood 1,187 85 1,272 18
Crow Wing 4,748 79 4,827 74
Dakota 31,529 1,543 33,072 340
Dodge 1,335 12 1,347 4
Douglas 3,583 158 3,741 66
Faribault 1,051 8 1,059 16
Fillmore 1,219 16 1,235 5
Freeborn 2,433 20 2,453 21
Goodhue 3,435 44 3,479 58
Grant 425 4 429 8
Hennepin 89,697 3,404 93,101 1,480
Houston 1,310 49 1,359 13
Hubbard 1,450 43 1,493 38
Isanti 2,648 180 2,828 41
Itasca 2,803 42 2,845 43
Jackson 798 58 856 10
Kanabec 955 23 978 18
Kandiyohi 5,489 54 5,543 71
Kittson 335 37 372 19
Koochiching 585 11 596 10
Lac qui Parle 602 55 657 16
Lake 573 64 637 15
Lake of the Woods 188 7 195 1
Le Sueur 2,075 25 2,100 15
Lincoln 474 10 484 1
Lyon 2,938 84 3,022 36
Mahnomen 409 1 410 7
Marshall 686 16 702 15
Martin 1,662 38 1,700 26
McLeod 3,204 49 3,253 45
Meeker 1,967 30 1,997 33
Mille Lacs 2,061 81 2,142 46
Morrison 2,986 131 3,117 44
Mower 3,589 66 3,655 29
Murray 790 91 881 5
Nicollet 2,190 56 2,246 36
Nobles 3,625 83 3,708 46
Norman 420 4 424 8
Olmsted 10,416 68 10,484 75
Otter Tail 4,386 185 4,571 67
Pennington 908 84 992 15
Pine 2,519 148 2,667 13
Pipestone 906 38 944 23
Polk 3,083 203 3,286 58
Pope 728 10 738 5
Ramsey 38,472 1,544 40,016 739
Red Lake 275 42 317 4
Redwood 1,365 32 1,397 27
Renville 1,323 52 1,375 39
Rice 5,972 96 6,068 68
Rock 997 105 1,102 12
Roseau 1,541 113 1,654 16
Scott 11,489 465 11,954 96
Sherburne 7,667 546 8,213 65
Sibley 1,050 35 1,085 7
St. Louis 12,984 706 13,690 241
Stearns 17,263 608 17,871 187
Steele 2,725 12 2,737 9
Stevens 692 9 701 8
Swift 811 23 834 18
Todd 2,292 25 2,317 30
Traverse 209 41 250 3
Wabasha 1,696 12 1,708 3
Wadena 1,158 43 1,201 16
Waseca 1,878 15 1,893 16
Washington 19,334 830 20,164 228
Watonwan 1,058 8 1,066 8
Wilkin 592 33 625 9
Winona 3,860 36 3,896 46
Wright 10,760 854 11,614 104
Yellow Medicine 868 69 937 14
Unknown/missing 412 25 437 0
