January 18, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Minnesota reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including one person from Freeborn County.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the person from the county who died was between 90 and 94 years old.

Freeborn County has now had 21 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths were also reported in six other counties across the state, and seven of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,939 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,786 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 980 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 447,349.

Of that number, about 18,000 are still considered active, and 612 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 125 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,446 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one person was removed from the county’s list.

There are now 200 active cases in the county.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,057 total cases

• Mower County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,647 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,727 total cases

• Waseca County: no new cases reported; 1,889 total cases

The state reported 21,438 new tests were completed, including 20,373 PCR tests and 1,065 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,051 29 1,080 33
Anoka 28,599 2,336 30,935 364
Becker 2,784 62 2,846 39
Beltrami 2,907 192 3,099 47
Benton 4,006 189 4,195 86
Big Stone 446 10 456 3
Blue Earth 5,349 50 5,399 33
Brown 2,101 46 2,147 34
Carlton 2,419 375 2,794 43
Carver 6,551 383 6,934 36
Cass 2,025 51 2,076 23
Chippewa 1,273 37 1,310 32
Chisago 4,273 247 4,520 32
Clay 6,411 105 6,516 80
Clearwater 655 30 685 14
Cook 113 1 114 0
Cottonwood 1,185 85 1,270 18
Crow Wing 4,746 79 4,825 74
Dakota 31,419 1,526 32,945 340
Dodge 1,331 12 1,343 4
Douglas 3,580 159 3,739 66
Faribault 1,049 8 1,057 16
Fillmore 1,215 16 1,231 5
Freeborn 2,427 19 2,446 21
Goodhue 3,424 44 3,468 58
Grant 425 4 429 8
Hennepin 89,533 3,397 92,930 1,478
Houston 1,307 49 1,356 13
Hubbard 1,449 43 1,492 38
Isanti 2,645 179 2,824 41
Itasca 2,803 42 2,845 43
Jackson 795 58 853 10
Kanabec 952 22 974 18
Kandiyohi 5,482 54 5,536 71
Kittson 335 37 372 19
Koochiching 584 11 595 10
Lac qui Parle 602 55 657 16
Lake 573 63 636 15
Lake of the Woods 186 7 193 1
Le Sueur 2,069 25 2,094 15
Lincoln 473 10 483 1
Lyon 2,927 84 3,011 36
Mahnomen 409 1 410 7
Marshall 687 16 703 15
Martin 1,661 38 1,699 26
McLeod 3,198 49 3,247 45
Meeker 1,964 30 1,994 33
Mille Lacs 2,060 80 2,140 46
Morrison 2,985 130 3,115 44
Mower 3,581 66 3,647 29
Murray 790 91 881 5
Nicollet 2,184 56 2,240 36
Nobles 3,613 83 3,696 46
Norman 420 3 423 8
Olmsted 10,383 67 10,450 75
Otter Tail 4,379 184 4,563 67
Pennington 908 84 992 15
Pine 2,518 148 2,666 13
Pipestone 902 38 940 23
Polk 3,079 203 3,282 56
Pope 728 10 738 5
Ramsey 38,377 1,540 39,917 738
Red Lake 274 42 316 4
Redwood 1,364 32 1,396 27
Renville 1,321 51 1,372 39
Rice 5,958 94 6,052 68
Rock 996 105 1,101 12
Roseau 1,541 113 1,654 16
Scott 11,469 463 11,932 96
Sherburne 7,662 544 8,206 65
Sibley 1,049 35 1,084 7
St. Louis 12,960 698 13,658 241
Stearns 17,241 606 17,847 187
Steele 2,715 12 2,727 9
Stevens 692 9 701 8
Swift 811 23 834 18
Todd 2,292 25 2,317 30
Traverse 209 41 250 3
Wabasha 1,690 12 1,702 3
Wadena 1,156 43 1,199 16
Waseca 1,873 16 1,889 16
Washington 19,293 823 20,116 227
Watonwan 1,055 8 1,063 8
Wilkin 591 33 624 9
Winona 3,844 36 3,880 46
Wright 10,747 851 11,598 104
Yellow Medicine 868 69 937 14
Unknown/missing 416 25 441 0
