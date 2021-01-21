Fraudulent return and other reports
A fraudulent return was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2751 E. Main St.
Gun reportedly taken
Police received a report of a gun that was reportedly taken at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 426 E. Seventh St.
Garbage illegally dumped
Garbage was reportedly illegally dumped at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at storage units at 713 Spark Ave.
