Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

Grandma’s Gourmets of Albert Lea received the Good Food Award 2021 for its blueberry lavender jam.

According to a press release, “The Good Food Awards celebrate the kind of food we all want to eat — tasty, authentic and responsibly produced.”

Awards go to outstanding American food producers and the farmers who provide their ingredients.

The winners were announced Friday at the annual Awards Ceremony and Marketplace in San Francisco, California.

Good Food Award recipients push their industries toward craftsmanship and sustainability while enhancing their agricultural landscape and building strong communities. A maximum of 15 awards are given in each category. The blueberry lavender jam was honored as a Good Food Award winner in the preserve category.

The blueberry lavender jam is described as a chameleon of flavors — it changes depending on what you serve it with, according to the release.

Owner Kim Olson developed the product by combining a classic blueberry and lemon pairing and jazzing it up with a bit of lavender for a floral note.

“I think that this jam is like one of my babies, and I am proud of our jam and the flavors that we have developed,” Olson said.

She recommended pairing it with different cheeses to pull out different flavors, such as goat cheeses, aged cheddar or brie.

The jam is available at select Hy-Vee grocery stores in the Twin Cities metro area and at select Hy-Vee stores in Rochester and at Wintergreen Co-op in Albert Lea. In addition, the award-winning jam is available for pickup at 2610 Y.H. Hanson Ave. in Albert Lea and online via the Grandma’s Gourmets website.