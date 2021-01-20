Hit-and-run crash and other reports
Police received a report at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 702 Bridge Ave. Someone reportedly hit a pole and left.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Bryan Nicholas Bell, 18, on local warrants at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.
Police arrested Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 18, on a local warrant at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at 114 ½ S. Third Ave.
Theft reported
A theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Mailbox damaged
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday of damage to a mailbox at 30093 Freeborn County Road 45.
Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn
A woman was injured in a crash on an icy portion of Interstate 90 Tuesday morning near Bricelyn. According to... read more