January 3, 2021

Residents fight back against Minnesota business closures

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:35 pm Sunday, January 3, 2021

Residents from both Albert Lea and outside the area participated in a march from City Hall to the Freeborn County courthouse Sunday afternoon, where they continued the protest and listened to a handful of speakers, including Lisa Hanson, owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, who has opened her business in defiance of the governor’s executive order.

A full story is to follow.

