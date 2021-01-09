Southwest Middle Standout Student
Name: Olivia Youlden
Age: 11
Parents: Eric and Erika Youlden
From: Albert Lea
Elementary school: Sibley
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Robin Hundley because I want to be a math teacher someday.
Favorite book/author: “The Baby-Sitters Club” books by Ann M. Martin
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Figure skating, dance and honor Roll
Advice: Always work hard
From Robin Hundley, Southwest math teacher:
“Olivia is a smart, kind and creative young lady. She brings a quiet strength to the classroom and is very patient while helping others.”
