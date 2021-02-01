1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports
Police arrested Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 37, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Thursday at 821 S. Broadway.
1 arrested for theft, domestic assault
Police arrested Kron Davonte Girsha Stevenson, 21, for misdemeanor theft and domestic assault at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at 340 E. Third St.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 5:19 p.m. Thursday of tenants who reportedly stole an air-conditioning unit at 930 Cedar Ave.
Police received a report at 10:59 p.m. Thursday of a purse that had been stolen about 10 minutes prior at 2410 Larson Ave.
Windows broken out
Windows were reported broken out of a house at 6:27 p.m. Thursday at 940 Jefferson Ave.
1 cited for assault
Police cited Antwon Maurice Lee, 37, for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at 130 W. College St.
