Administrator’s Corner: Grateful for everyone doing their part

Administrator’s Corner by Mark Grossklaus

Our students and staff have taken on the pandemic challenge and continue to do their best to move forward. Our staff has been willing to do whatever it takes to provide our students with the best possible high school experience this school year. Everyone has stepped up to do their part — teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, support staff, coaches and others in our building. They are always looking for what we can do to support our students.

We are looking forward to seeing our students more days this spring. I want to thank our staff for all their hard work.

Our students have been great to work with during this unique year. They have been outstanding, following the guidelines that we have had to have to stay in school. Wearing their masks, socially distancing, staying six feet apart are guidelines they follow. As I talk with students, they appreciate that even though we are in hybrid, we still have school in person. They understand that teachers have been supportive and willing to be flexible. Our student-athletes have done a great job following the Minnesota State High School League’s guidelines to have athletic and activity events. I want to thank our students for all their hard work. I am proud of each of you!

As we finish up the third quarter and move into the four quarter, we continue to look forward to a great end of the year. We look forward to finishing up our winter activities and starting our spring activities. It is exciting to plan for celebrating the 137th graduating class of Albert Lea High School on May 21.

The one request that I receive from the students the most is to “keep us in school!” We are doing everything we can at Albert Lea High School to keep our students safe. Daily temperature checks are done. Students answer individual COVID questions every day. The lunchroom (Commons) was modified along with classrooms to ensure social distancing. Additional protocols are in place, like deep cleaning and more. However, we all have to be vigilant in proper masking wearing, handwashing and social distancing. Then we can stay in school and enjoy the rest of the year.

As we say, “ALways Expect the Best” It’s a great day to be a Tiger!

Mark Grossklaus is the principal of Albert Lea High School.