COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County; 8 new deaths statewide

Freeborn County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Sunday.

The county has had 2,801 cases since the start of the pandemic. Four people were removed from the county’s list.

The new cases included two people between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s, and one person each in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

The county’s total deaths remains at 23.

Across the state, 813 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 484,594. Of that total, about 14,000 are considered active cases.

Eight new deaths were reported from six counties, including people ranging in age from their early 30s to late 90s. One death was reported in Faribault County.

The state has now had 6,483 total deaths.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new lab-confirmed case; 1,228 total cases

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 4,033 total cases

• Steele County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,995 total cases

• Waseca County, one new lab-confirmed case; 2,088 total cases