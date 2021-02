FORE/SWENSON/20-113557

20-113347

Notice Of Mortgage

Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 21, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL

AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:

$159,692.36

MORTGAGOR(S):

James M. Swenson and

Diane C. Swenson,

husband and wife

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Financial

Minnesota, Inc.

LENDER OR BROKER AND

MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR

STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo

Financial Minnesota, Inc.

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Filed May 2, 2008,

Freeborn County Recorder,

as Document Number 475641

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF

PROPERTY:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST, FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES59’43” WEST A DISTANCE OF 66.00 FEET ON AN ASSUMED BEARING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 40’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 33.00 FEET ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 59’43” EAST A DISTANCE OF 21.00 FEET ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 40’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 662.00 FEET ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 45.00 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 59’43” WEST A DISTANCE OF 340.00 FEET ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 42’13” EAST A DISTANCE OF 1100.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 17’41” EAST A DISTANCE OF 346.05 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40’10” WEST A DISTANCE OF 1804.86 FEET ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT TO HIGHWAY EASEMENT ON THE SOUTHERLY- MOST SIDE THEREOF; TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR A NATURAL GAS PIPE LINE RUNNING FROM THE PREMISES ABOVE DESCRIBED SOUTHERLY ACROSS THE FARM FIELD TO THE TOWNSHIP ROAD, WHICH EASEMENT SHALL BE OF SUFFICIENT WIDTH TO PERMIT USE OF NECESSARY EQUIPMENT THEREON FOR REPAIR, MAINTENANCE, REPLACEMENT OR IMPROVEMENT OF THE SAID NATURAL GAS PIPELINE WHICH SERVICES THE PREMISES CONVEYED HEREBY, THE GRANTEES HEREIN, THEIR HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR A REASONABLE AMOUNT FOR CROP DAMAGE CAUSED BY WORK ON THE GAS PIPELINE TOGETHER WITH REPLACEMENT AS NEARLY AS POSSIBLE OF THE SURFACE TO ITS CONDITION PRIOR TO ANY SUCH WORK.

RESERVING TO THE GRANTORS, THEIR HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, A NON-EXCLUSIVE DRIVEWAY EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS PURPOSES FOR ACCESS TO THE FARM LAND LYING WESTERLY AND NORTHERLY OF THE DRIVEWAY EASEMENT STRIP, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT STRIP IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTH 542 FEET OF THE EAST 45 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

78496 220Th St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER:

R13.036.0051

COUNTY IN WHICH

PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Freeborn

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO

BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE

ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE:

$158,927.83

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 3, 2021, 10:00AM

PLACE OF SALE:

Sheriff’s Main Office

Law Enforcement Center

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea, MN 56007

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 3, 2021, or the next business day if September 3, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 12, 2021

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc. successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Financial Minnesota, Inc.

Mortgagee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

/K/A SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY ___________________

Melissa L. B. Porter –

0337778

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Joseph M. Rossman –

0397070

Attorneys for Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

f/k/a Shapiro & Zielke, LLP

12550 West Frontage Road

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 16th, 23rd, 30th, days of January and the 6th, 13th and 20th days of February, 2021.