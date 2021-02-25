Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 23

Deviany Del Angel, 30, 509 Triangle Drive. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Sherman James Haugland, 39, 406 Main St. W, Bronwsdale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 30, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Joshua Dean Lee, 39, 209 Main St. E., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kathlen May Lindo, 34, 902 Frank Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Child restraint system not installed. Fees $50.

Malenda Faye McClurg, 37, 1204 Plainview Lane. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $20.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 58, P.O. Box 281, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kristine Larae Starling, 55, 522 College St. W. Unit 2. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Carl Douglas Sundberg, 50, 319 Court St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zane Ryan Wyant, 21, 1704 Sunset St. Apt. 11. Count 1: Exhibition driving. Fees $230. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Edwin Walter Boyd, 31, 2306 Pretty Bayou Island Drive, Panama City, Fla. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer. Stay of imposition.

Phillip Marshall, 28, 2808 Tranquilo, Grand Prairie, Texas. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180.

Anthony Antonio Williams, 24, 1618 Eustis St., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $40.

Bilsha Tyshea Breakfield, 26, 3234 Harrison St. Apt. 2B, Kansas City, Mo. Count 1: Speeding 98 in a 70. Fees $280.

William D. Christian, 30, 4812 S. 36th Drive, Phoenix, Ariz. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 3: Child restraint improperly used. Fees $50.

Tierrinie Jeanne-Ann Favors, 19, 8434 Sumter Circle N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: No insurance. Fees $280.

Mohamed Abdi Heban, 36, 2355 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70.

Joseph Luke Jones, 30, 8968 Lockhart Trailer Court Road, Meridian, Miss. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jeremy Jason Marshall, 25, 2333 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Samuel George Musa, 24, 12258 Eagle St. NW, Coon Rapids. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Josue Antonio Palacio, 30, 2314 Findley Ave., El Paso, Texas. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sagen Ryan Wesley, 26, 231 Concorde St., Emmons. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.