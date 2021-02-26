Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 24

Dionne Nikkole Allen, 35, 126 Emina Ave. S. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

John Edward Carlson, 58, 2102 E. Main St. Room 12. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jesse Alan Chandler, 57, 507 Commercial St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Alan Edward Christensen, 38, 915 Frank Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 18, 202 Hague Ave. N., Hollandale. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 34, 1105 Madison Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Haley Jade Dorman, 28, 1609 Bridge Ave. Unit 101. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 30, 441 W. Main St., Glenville. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Michael Leonard Everett, 43, 917 Broadway S. Count 1: Violating restraining order. Local confinement 90 days; stay 81 days for 1 year; credit for time served 9 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $290.

Kathleen Evon Fort Fox, 43, 610 Ruble Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Michael Alan Gardner, 45, 919 Main St. W. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Amber Jean Hayes, 30, 801 18th St. E. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Malori Marie Nesse, 29, 621 E. 11th St. Count 1: Third-degree burglary. Supervised probation 5 years. Local confinement 107 days; credit for time served 107 days. Fees $109. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee 15 months; stay for 5 years. Count 2: Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 25 days; credit for time served 25 days; Fees $80. Count 3: Fifth-degree of tramadol. Dismissed.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 53, 204 Independence Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Ivan Michel Ortega-Garcia, 31, 1005 S. Broadway S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lorenzo Junior Ramirez, 47, 415 College St. W. Unit 3. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration violation. Fees $100. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Shaninth Michael Ray, 33, 1702 Sunset St. Apt. 7. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Stephanie Mae Sargent, 31, 722 S. 1st Ave. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Kimberly Jean Schoultz, 34, 1305 St. John Ave. Count 1: No valid license. Fees $180. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Cary Kathryn Solland, 18, 110 1st Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Liquor possession, under 21. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Fees $180. Supervised probation 1 year. Count 2: Liquor consumption, under 21. Fees $180.

James Robert Hayes Vierkant, 27, 801 18th St. E. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $180.

Andrew Hakeen Coleman, 19, 805 7th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving without license. Fees $180. Count : No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Kolbie Isaiah Eriksmoen, 19, 402 8th St. NW, Faribault. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $200.

Evan Gayosso, 57, 210 6th Ave. NE, Hayfield. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Chyarm Lysha Hill, 19, 662 Como Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jose Luis Medina Martinez, 29, 3804 3rd Place SW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Wieonia Renee O’Neil, 38, 706 10th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ivan Michel Ortega-Garcia, 31, 1005 Broadway S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Willie Padilla, 41, 1200 14th St. NW Unit 112, Austin. Count 1: Domestic abuse, violate no contact order. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 70 days. Fees $80.

Rhiana Margaret Scibilia, 34, 404 6th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Pa Lee Klo, 36, 1814 Viking Ave. Count 1: Possession of firearms in a state park. Fees $280.

Zane Lewis Edward Beddow, 26, 921 Lincoln Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Fees $30.

Amarionna Markaya Cotton, 18, 1465 Allen Ave., Garner, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 98 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Nicole Renee Foster, 39, 133 E. 17th St., Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kongor Bul Garang, 20, 926 Oakridge Drive, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Stephanie Guzman, 29, 509 Pillsbury Ave. Apt. 1. Count 1: No insurance. Fees $280.

Lisa Leann Hamilton, 38, 4106 Waverly Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

Shawn Mchael Miller, 32, 713 S. 4th Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Selena Rosa Navarro, 21, 1113 Edgerton St. Apt. 1, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.