Janice “Jan” Jerdee, 79, of Albert Lea passed away at home on Friday, February 5, 2021.

A Private graveside service will take place at the Graceland Cemetery of Albert Lea and a public gathering will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers at this time. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Jan was born on August 17, 1941 to Buell and Cora (Brekke) Opdahl in Albert Lea and raised on the family farm near Emmons. She graduated from Emmons High School in 1959.

On July 28, 1962, Jan married Lowell Jerdee at Emmons Lutheran Church. They made their home on their farm near Glenville and moved to Albert Lea in 1968. She was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church since 1968.

Jan knew people wherever she went; she had relatives and friends everywhere. She enjoyed people and was involved with many groups and organizations over the years. In 1981, she began working as an insurance agent for Lutheran Brotherhood and worked with Blue Cross/Blue Shield until her recent retirement. She truly loved her job and the many wonderful people she met.

Jan loved making cookies, especially Christmas cookies to share with her family and friends. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was the family lefse maker.

Jan is survived by her husband Lowell; three daughters and their families:

Susan and Dan McDougall of Arden Hills and their children Leah and Seth; Carol and Jim Wessel of Savage and their children Rachel and Sam; and Karen Jerdee of Albert Lea and a very special niece, Joleen Jerdee of Albert Lea.

She is also survived by her siblings; Beverly and Roger Larsen, Dalbo MN; Luther and Imogene Opdahl, Emmons and Debbie and Jim Jahnke of Albert Lea; brother and sisters-in-law Steve and Julie Jerdee of Hayward; Eloise Hunt of Hayward and many other family and friends..

She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents in-law, John and Elvina Jerdee; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth and Robert Borseth, Evadne and Craig Schager and Carlyle Jerdee.