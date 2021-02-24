Joyce R. Johnson, 94, of Albert Lea passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021.

Joyce was born on November 9, 1926 to Ray and Gladys (Halvorson) Schellbach in Hibbing MN. She grew up in Nashwauk MN and graduated from High School in 1944. Joyce attended the University of Minnesota where she met her husband Duane. In 1948, she graduated with a degree in Medical Technology and X-ray Technology. Joyce and Duane were married August 27, 1949 in Nashwauk. A job placement for Duane at Interstate Power landed them in the city of Albert Lea in 1952 where they raised their 5 children. Joyce was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church where she was active in her church Circle, and participated in countless events. She enjoyed watching the Peace and Power broadcasts when she was unable to attend in person. Joyce was an avid bridge player. She was always active, and enjoyed playing piano, dancing, and all kinds of music. In retirement, Joyce and Duane enjoyed traveling, playing golf, dining out, and spending time with family and friends. They spent winters at the Tip of Texas in Pharr, TX where they met many friends. After Duane’s death in 2004, Joyce continued to spend winters at the Tip of Texas until 2017. She also enjoyed several trips with the FMCS Travel Club. Joyce spent many date nights with her kids, enjoying theatre, music, dinner and a glass of wine. Joyce moved into the Water’s Edge apartments at St John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea in 2017 when they opened, picking out the exact apartment that she wanted. She was very proud of her new home, and loved the community surrounding her.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Gladys, her husband Duane, her sister Phyllis Rantala, brother-in-law E. Rufus Rantala, brother-in-law Wendell A. Johnson, nephew Paul Johnson, and nephew Thomas Rantala.

She is survived by her children Dean (Mary) Johnson of Georgetown TX, Bruce (Marybeth) Johnson Eden Prairie MN and Scottsdale AZ, Gail Drommerhausen of Blaine MN, Kent (Christine) Johnson of Burnsville MN, and Jane (Jon) Kallberg of Lutsen, MN. Also surviving her are sister-in-law Joyce A. Johnson of Toledo OH, niece Linda (Bill) McCall of Toledo OH, nieces Sue (Bob) Patnaude of Rochester MN, Karen (Rick) Glorvigen of Grand Rapids MN, nephew Gary (Terry) Rantala of Ocala FL. Five grandchildren Grant (Julia) Johnson and great granddaughter Ellie of Cedar Park TX, Greg (Sarah) Johnson of Round Rock TX, Daniel (Leah) Johnson of Minneapolis MN, Curt (Megan) Drommerhausen and great grandson Cole of Duluth MN, and Jeff Drommerhausen of Blaine MN.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 2 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with Reverend John Holt officiating. Time for visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to First Lutheran Church Peace and Power. A livestream of the service will be available on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.