License plates stolen off of vehicle and other reports
License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1824 Bayview Drive.
Theft by fraud reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday of a person who had bought items online and never received them.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Ker Nae Lay, 25, on a local warrant at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 45 and Minnesota Highway 251.
Playstation stolen
A Playstation was reported stolen at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at 709 Water St.
