February 24, 2021

License plates stolen off of vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1824 Bayview Drive.

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday of a person who had bought items online and never received them. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Ker Nae Lay, 25, on a local warrant at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 45 and Minnesota Highway 251. 

 

Playstation stolen

A Playstation was reported stolen at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at 709 Water St. 

 

 

