My Point of View: Violent, destructive protests have no place in our nation

My Point of View by Joseph E. Brown Sr.

Shortly after the Minnesota state Capitol building was renovated, Robin and I took a special tour. Walking through the halls of the Capitol is a spiritual experience for us. One speaks in a softer tone and walks at a slower pace.

Marble, brass and carved wood structures remind us of the vision, creativity and craftsmanship of the artisans of the past. Historic quotes inspire and invite personal reflection of who we have been, who we currently are and who we may become — as individuals, as a state, as a nation and as a global community.

Very few individuals run for legislative or congressional office, and of those who run, a small number are chosen to serve. Within that set of individuals is an even smaller group — married couples that have both served as legislators.

Robin K. Brown served two terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007-2010 representing Freeborn County.

Joseph E. Brown Sr. served two terms in the Iowa state Senate from 1979-1986.

Even though I have resided in Minnesota since 1993, as a proud former Iowa state senator, I still display a poster of the Iowa state Capitol in my office, along with statues of Washington and Lincoln. I have a strong connection with both, the state where I was born and raised, as well as the state where I chose to live for the past 28 years.

The motto of Iowa is “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.”

The motto of Minnesota is L’Etoile du Nord or “Star of the North.

The two states have so much in common. Both states were carved out of the acquisition of the territory of Louisiana by the United States from France in 1803 for $15 million or $18 per square mile or 35 cents per acre. Thank you, President Jefferson.

Regardless of the Iowa-Minnesota jokes, both states have much to be proud of.

• Corn production: Iowa No. 1, Minnesota No. 4

• Soybean production: Minnesota No. 3, Iowa No. 5

• Hog production: Iowa No. 1, Minnesota No. 3

• Wind power: Iowa No. 2, Minnesota No. 7

• High school graduates: Minnesota 91.8%, Iowa 92.8%

• Safest state to live: Minnesota No. 3, Iowa No. 6

• Chance in becoming a victim of violent crime: Minnesota 1:454, Iowa 1:400

• Good public and private K-12 schools

• Innovative public and private colleges and universities

• Quality health care

I love our region and our country. I love being a product of the Upper Midwest.

I was born an optimist and I will die an optimist. And as a graduate of William Penn, a Quaker college, I personally abhor all types of violence.

I was saddened at the destruction in multiple cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. And even though I strongly support everyone’s right to peacefully protest — violent, hostile, destructive protests have no place in our nation.

I was saddened by the attack and destruction of our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries. Violent, hostile, destructive protests have no place in our nation.

I am sad that a significant number of citizens choose to say and write disparaging words about each other and various institutions such as schools, city and county government, state Legislatures, governors, members of Congress, the president, banks, churches, businesses and corporations.

We are all being challenged during these stressful times. Yet we have so much to be thankful for. I favor solutions — not negative comments. I favor getting things done — not just complaining.

When my school starts each day, we begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, and then we all take three big cleansing breaths in and out. Maybe it is time for each of us to take a few cleansing breaths before we think, say or write a negative thought about another.

Now is the time for us to work together in a positive manner to make our nation more secure, more tolerant, more productive and more peaceful.

Joseph E. Brown Sr. is a former two-term Iowa state senator. He currently serves as the Fairmont Area Schools superintendent.