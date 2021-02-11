Phyllis C. Zamora

Phyllis Carol Zamora, 81, of Albert Lea passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

A public walk through visitation will be 2:00 – 5:00 pm Sunday, February 14 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 10:00 am on Monday on the Bonnerup Funeral Service website under Phyllis’s obituary page. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Phyllis was born November 23, 1939 in Frost, Minnesota to Yincinco and Guadalupe (Hernandez) Miranda. She attended Catholic School and high school all in Albert Lea.

In 1958, she married John Zamora and together raised their three children. Phyllis spent most of her working days taking care of family, and a few years at Casa Zamora Restaurant in Albert Lea.

She enjoyed quilting and sewing throughout her entire life and always took care of her beautiful gardens. Phyllis and John travelled the nation together for Trap Shooting events and won numerous tournaments. Family was always important to Phyllis and she loved hosting Sunday Breakfast, holidays meals and any excuse to be with family. Even supporting her grandchildren in the Roller Derby! Her feisty, compassionate, and loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, John; children, Roman Zamora; Christina Karow and Daniel (Shari) Zamora; grandchildren, Dustin Zamora, Darren Johannsen, Nick Zamora, Marie Karow, Angela (Jared Waters) Zamora-Waters, Jeanelle Karow and Savanna Bangs; great-grandchildren, Emilio, Alora, Laila, Mya, Dominic, Trey, Elaina, Dante, Reggie, Justin, Aubrey, Melanie, Adrian and Isabella; siblings, Pete (Maria) Miranda, Condie (Mary) Miranda, Joe Miranda, Paula (James) Garrison and Lupe (Jacob) Zamora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Trinidad Juarez, Raymond Miranda, Carmen Robinson and Juanita Decorah.