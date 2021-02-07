PROBATE – JOHN ARNOLD WAGNER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-111

Order And Notice Of

Hearing On Petition

For Formal Probate

Of Will And For

Formal Appointment Of

Personal Representative In Unsupervised

Administration And

Notice To Creditors

In Re: Estate of:

John A. Wagner, also known

as John Arnold Wagner,

Deceased

To All Interested

Persons And Creditors:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., a hearing will be held via ZOOM at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, for a formal probate of the instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated November 6, 1992, and for the appointment of Debra Philipp, whose address is 1566 120th Avenue, Welcome, Minnesota 56181, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: Jan. 22, 2021

/s/Steven Schwab

Judge of District

John A. Edman

Attorney at Law

53 Downtown Plaza

P.O. Box 318

Fairmont, MN 56031

Atty. Reg. No. 25719

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th day of February, 2021