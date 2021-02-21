Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

A St. Paul woman was injured Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Interstate 35 near Ellendale.

Libby Marie Prenziow, 18, was taken by ambulance to Owatonna Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report stated Prenziow was driving a 2003 Honda CR-V Sport south on I-35 at about 12:34 p.m. when her vehicle and a 2016 Chevy Impala, also headed southbound, collided.

The driver of the Impala, Barbara Jean Albee, 69, of Ames, Iowa, was not injured.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Fire and Rescue and Ellendale Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The report stated both women were wearing their seat belts.