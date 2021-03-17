‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

The second biennial Speaking Proudly oratory competition will give Minnesota high school girls an opportunity to speak persuasively about the topic, “A More Perfect Union, Rising to the Challenge.” Scheduled for Oct. 23 at the State Capitol, the competition offers finalist prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.

Speaking Proudly 2021 is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Metro Republican Women.

“We want to encourage girls to develop and express their own opinions about topics of importance to the country,” competition’s spokeswoman Sherie Wallace stated in a news release. “This is always central to education and crucial at a time when the cancel culture stifles students’ ability to speak freely and independently.”

The competition is open to all girls in grades nine through 12 who reside or attend school in Minnesota, whether they are homeschooled or attend public, private, charter or other types of schools. More information and an application form are available at speakingproudly.org.