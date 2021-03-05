Albert Lea splits season series with Red Wing 1-1

After defeating Red Wing in a 4-0 shutout earlier this season, the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team did not come away with similar results in their second game of the season Thursday night.

The Tigers faced an uphill battle down 3-0 heading into the third period. Despite scoring two goals in the period, the Tigers came up short in the end, falling 5-2.

The Wingers opened up the scoring with a goal in the sixth minute and a goal in the 15th minute of the first period. Neither team was called for a penalty in the first.

Sophomore Dakota Jahnke started in goal for Albert Lea, saving four goals in the opening period. The Tigers took a total of 18 shots on goal.

The second period was quiet. Red Wing scored a goal to take a 3-0 lead in the third minute, but was also called for a minor hooking penalty in the 14th minute. However, the Tigers did not score a goal during the power play.

Jahnke saved seven goals in the period, while the Tigers added another 19 shots on goal themselves.

Albert Lea committed its lone penalty of the game in the fifth minute of the third period. Red Wing took advantage by scoring a goal to take a 4-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

The Wingers were called for a minor roughing penalty with under four minutes remaining. Senior Blake Ulve capitalized on the power play, scoring a goal assisted by senior Logan Barr and sophomore Tim Chalmers.

Less than 30 seconds later, Chalmers scored a goal, assisted by sophomores Max Edwin and Joseph Yoon.

The Tigers cut the lead in half, but there was only three minutes remaining before the end of the game.

Red Wing scored an empty net goal with 10 seconds remaining to secure the three-goal victory.

Jahnke added four more saves for a total of 15 in the game. Albert Lea recorded 26 shots on goal in the period for a total of 63.

The Tigers fall to 5-8 on the season and will be back on the ice Saturday when they host the Rockets of Rochester John Marshall. The Tigers have only three game remaining in the regular season.