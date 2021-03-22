BD MEETING – MARCH 2, 2021

Adjourned Meeting

Of The County Board

March 2, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 2, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Edwin, Forman and Herman in person, with Commissioners Shoff and Belshan via Zoom.

Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–058 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

The County Administrator presented the 2021 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award to Mrs. Mary Jo Jensen. Mrs. Mary Jo Jensen said a few words at the podium.

Commissioner Shoff asked if there was any public comment. Paul Henschel, Mayor of Emmons addressed the board regarding a tax abatement issue and was advised the matter is scheduled to be on the next workshop.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-059 Authorizing the replacements of Tandem Axle Dump Trucks with Snow Plow Equipment. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-060 Placing Joshua Hanson, Maintenance Building and Groundskeeper, on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-061 Approval of Claims. General Fund $435,859.00; County Road & Bridge $94,118.26; Human Services $160,185.53; Public Health $770,958.98; County Ditch $56,695.37; Trust & Agency $22,002.88; Payroll Clearing Fund $23,929.71; Turtle Creek Watershed $6,985.90; Social Services Collaborative $135.06;

FUND TOTALS $1,570,870.69

Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 55.

Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $7,004.30

Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:03 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.

By:

Christopher N. Shoff

Chair

Attest:

Thomas Jensen

Clerk/Administrator

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of March, 2021