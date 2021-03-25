Driver and Vehicle Services, Veterans Services offices to reopen April 1

Freeborn County will re-open for in person services April 1.

The county has made several modifications to the public spaces in the Freeborn County Government Center to assure staff can safely provide services to county residents. Residents are asked to be patient as there will likely be lines for some services provided, resulting in varying wait times.

The Driver and Vehicle Services office, as well as the Veterans Service Office, will return to normal operating hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All other Government Center offices will be open until 5 p.m.