Max Kleinschrodt

April 8, 1958-Feb. 9, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Max Kleinschrodt, 62, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Mayo Clinic Systems of Albert Lea.

A celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

