Ordinance 21-055

Introduced by

Councilor Howland

AN ORDINANCE

REPEALING

CHAPTER 4,

ARTICLE VI –

CABARETS,

PART OF SEC. 4.151, ALL OF SEC. 4.152,

AND SEC. 4.154 AND

REPEALING THE

ARTICLE VI TITLE –

CABARETS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

Sec. 1. That Chapter 4, Article VI of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed and amended as follows:

Sec. 2. That the title of ARTICLE VI – “CABARETS” – Repealed

(a.) The title is amended to read “CLUBS”

Sec. 3. Sec. 4.151. – Definitions

The following statement shall be repealed in Sec. 4.151:

Cabaret means any on-sale licensee under this article who permits dancing by patrons on licensed premises.

The following definition shall replace Sec. 4.151:

Clubs means an association or organization dedicated to a particular interest or activity.

Sec. 4.

Sec. 4.152 – License required; exceptions – Repealed

Sec. 5.

Sec. 4.154 – Floor Area – Repealed

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA:

Sec. 6. That upon publication, the Cabaret Ordinance, Chapter 4, Article VI – Cabarets, the title be repealed and amended. Part of Sec. 4.151 as described repealed and amended. All of Sec. 4.152, and Sec. 4.154 be repealed.

That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing ordinance was duly seconded by Councilor Baker, and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Councilors Murray, Baker, Howland, Olson, Rasmussen, Brooks and Mayor Rasmussen, Jr.

And, the following voted against the same: None

Introduced the first time on the 22nd day of February 2021

Introduced the second time on the 8th day of March 2021

s/s _________________

Vern Rasmussen Jr.

Mayor

s/s _________________

Secretary of the Council

Filed and attested this 9th day of March 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021