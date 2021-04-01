April 8, 2021

  • 55°

1 arrested for assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

 

Police arrested Frank Lucellerson Tubbs, 43, for second-degree assault at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at 134 W. William St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Trenton Ray Degraftenreed on a warrant at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials