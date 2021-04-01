1 arrested for DWI, meth possession and other reports

Police arrested Garett Dean Lukes, 29, for first-degree driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree meth possession at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday near 201 N. Broadway.

Garbage illegally dumped

Police received a report at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday of garbage that was illegally dumped in a dumpster at 710 Jefferson Ave.

Vehicles reported vandalized

Police received a report at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday of two vehicles that were vandalized at 1018 S. Broadway.

False unemployment claim filed

Police received a report at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday of a false unemployment claim at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for vaping device

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vaping device at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday near Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Hammer Road.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday of someone who was reportedly scammed out of $1,400 by phone in Albert Lea.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.