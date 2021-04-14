Albert Lea boys’ golf picks up win against Austin

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team had its first match of the season Tuesday afternoon against the Austin Packers. Playing at Austin Country Club with the temps hovering around 35 degrees and the wind chill making it feel below 30, the Tigers came out with a positive mindset and ready to play, beating the Packers 363-404.

The Tigers were led by junior Tucker McKinney and sophomore Drew Teeter who posted scores of 84 and 90, respectively. Seventh grader Noah Teeter came in with a 91 and sophomore Nick Belshan helped round out the top four scores with a 98.

Much like the meet Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers will be relying on underclassmen to be a big part of the team’s successes. With Teeter and McKinney as the clear No. 1 and No. 2 players, head coach Jeff Groth said he believes a lot of boys will be competing for the No. 3-6 spots on the varsity team.

The Tigers climb to 1-0 this season and their next match will be Tuesday in a triangular against Faribault and Winona at Faribault Golf Club.