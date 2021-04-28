Albert Lea tennis comes up just short of first win
Despite the incoming threat of rain, the Albert Lea boys’ tennis team hosted Austin Tuesday afternoon, celebrating senior night.
The Tigers came the closest they’ve been all season to a team win, with doubles sweeping the competition. However, all four singles matches lost, giving the victory to Austin 4-3.
In the No. 1 doubles slot, the team of senior Dylan Carlson and junior Jack Doppelhammer earned a hard fought three-set win over Austin’s Eric Stencel and Owen Carroll, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The win was Doppelhammer’s first of the season.
In the No. 2 doubles match, the duo of junior Alex Olson and sophomore William Isaacson got a win over Michael Garry and Macros Castro, dominating after dropping the first set, 6-7, 6-1, 6-3. The win was Isaacson’s first of the season.
In the final doubles match, junior Gurang Dual and sophomore Cannon Kermes beat Austin’s Quinton Grimley and Timothy Perez in two sets, 6-2, 6-4. The win was Dual’s first of the season.
It was in singles action where the Tigers started to come apart. Senior Caleb Hanson came the closest to a win. Hanson beat Austin’s Cole Hebrink in the first set of their match at the No. 2 spot, but lost the remaining two 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Senior Shine Thu lost in the No. 1 spot to Joey Schammel, 6-0, 6-2. Junior Adam Semple lost in the No. 3 singles match to Austin’s Max Larson 6-2, 6-2; and seventh grader Will Doppelhammer lost to Thomas Garry in the No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Albert Lea falls to 0-9 as a team and will be back on the court Thursday when they travel to Mankato East for the first meet of their four-match road trip. They will be back at home May 18 when they take on Owatonna in the final meet of the regular season.
