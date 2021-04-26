COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

Minnesota reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, according to state health officials.

The state had 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 569,440. Of that number, 547,021 no longer need to be in isolation and 613 are hospitalized, including 179 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,341. Of that number, 72 are considered active.

The new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, two people between 10 and 14, one person between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s and one person in their 30s.

As of Saturday, 12,353 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County, and 9,619 have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: