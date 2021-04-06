Cynthia “Cindy” D. Anderson

Cynthia Diane Anderson died on April 5, 2021 at St. John’s on Fountain Lake- Woodlands. She was born on January 8, 1948 to Leo and Elizabeth (Byrd) Fuller who later divorced. On September 3, 1955 Leo and Ruth (Muehe) were united in marriage. Cindy was raised in Albert Lea by Leo and Ruth and graduated from Albert Lea Central High School in 1966. She moved to the Twin Cities after graduation; and worked in both the public and private sectors for the next 50 years. In 2001, she married the love of her life, Duane “Andy” Anderson. After his death, she moved back to Albert Lea, in 2015, to be closer to her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Margaret Fuller, Ester Byrd; father, Leo Fuller; stepmother, Ruth Fuller; stepfather, G.H. Anderson; and brother, Robert Fuller.

Cindy is survived by her brother, Glen (Ann) Fuller of Austin, MN; sister, Judy (Ken) Jackson of Albert Lea, MN; brother, Terry (Lynn) Fuller of Joliet, IL; nieces, Allison (Sam) Olson, Cassie Fuller, Krista (Jon) Possehl, Laura (Eric) Worke, Whitney Fuller, Taylor Fuller; great nieces and great nephews, Malakai Olson, Quinn Olson, Connor Possehl, Leah Possehl, and Lexi Worke.

Burial will be at 3PM on Friday, April 9, 2021 Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.