PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

FREEBORN COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL

COURT FILE NUMBER:

24-PR-21-240

CASE TYPE:

INFORMAL PROBATE

Notice Of Informal

Appointment Of

Personal Representative

And Notice To Creditors

(Without A Will)

Estate of Myrna Petra Ganrude, Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Sharon Rose Betz

814 Madison Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607 and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 23, 2021

/s/Deanna Verdick

Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March & 3rd day of April, 2021