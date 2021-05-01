Letter: Both parties don’t seem to want to reduce nat’l debt

Facts: National debt doesn’t seem to be a problem with the writer who only wants to brag about Democrats. Presidents’ debts are a result of what the Senate and House pass from the budget given to them. Debt by president: Ford, $223 billion; Carter, $299 billion; Reagan, $1.86 trillion; H. W. Bush, $1.55 trillion; Clinton, $1.396 trillion; W. Bush, $ 5.84 trillion; Obama, $8.58 trillion; Trump, $7.8 trillion; Biden, ? The national debt is $28 trillion and both parties do not seem to want to reduce it. So who cares if you voted for one party or the other — we are broke.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville