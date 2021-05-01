Letter: Next Civil War Roundtable approaching

“Women Of the Civil War” is the topic of Travis Drescher’s presentation at the upcoming Civil War Roundtable at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brookside Education Center. Participants must park in the rear area of the building, continue wearing masks and maintain distancing protocols. The traditional drawing for a free book follows directly after a brief Q&A period of Travis’s presentation. The event is free and open to the general public.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea