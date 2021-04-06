State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

The Minnesota Judicial Branch is making it easier and more convenient for more people to make payments on their court-ordered fines and fees in criminal cases.

Individuals who have a court-ordered fine or fee in a criminal case charged by complaint and are on a payment plan can now make a payment through the Court Payment Center’s phone line, or online at the Judicial Branch’s Pay Fines webpage. Prior to this expanded payment option, only individuals charged by citation could make payments online or by phone.

“As more consumers trend to pay their bills online, the Minnesota Judicial Branch is expanding our digital payment options to provide people who have court-ordered fines and fees with a more efficient way to conduct their business with the courts,” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba, in a news release.

In addition to the online and phone payment options, individuals may continue to make payments on their court-ordered fines or fees through the U.S. Mail or in person at a courthouse.

This expanded payment option is the first in a series of planned enhancements to the Judicial Branch’s payment system for court-ordered fines and fees. Other enhancements in development include extending phone and online payment options to individuals who are not on a payment plan, and the ability for individuals to pay a court-ordered fine or fee in any amount.