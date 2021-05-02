2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday evening after a rear-end collision on Hammer Road.

According to police, Bradley Nelson, 42, of Bagley, was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus westbound on Hammer Road near Paradise Road when his vehicle was reportedly rear-ended at 6:08 p.m. Friday by a 2017 GMC Sierra, driven by Linda Eriksmoen, 71, of Albert Lea.

Traffic was reportedly backed up due to a crossing train.

Nelson was taken to the hospital for a possible injury.

One injured in three-car crash

One person was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Friday afternoon after a three-car crash at the intersection of West Main Street and South First Avenue.

Police stated Carol Shultz, 91, of Ellendale was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injury.

According to police, Shultz was driving east on Main Street right before 4 p.m. in a 2006 Lincoln Towncar when she reportedly went through a red light at the intersection and crashed into a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Eric Gonzales, 30, of Emmons.

A 2003 Subaru Forester, driven by Rachel Zielske, 50, of Wells, that was northbound on First Avenue waiting to make a westbound turn, was also hit.