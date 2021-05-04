4 juveniles injured in rollover

Four juveniles from the Wells area were injured Monday night when their vehicle rolled over southeast of Wells in Faribault County.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, a 2000 Dodge Durango eastbound on 160th Street reportedly lost control and rolled at about 7:56 p.m., coming to a rest in the south ditch of 160th Street near 580th Avenue.

One juvenile female was ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated three of the juvenile females were transported to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with unknown injuries, and the fourth juvenile female was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with unknown injuries.

The names and conditions of the occupants have not been released.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ambulance and Minnesota Lake Ambulance.