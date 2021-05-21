Freeborn Eagles rugby team moves to 6-0 after win against Minnetonka

The Freeborn Eagles boys’ rugby team continued its dominance through the varsity 15’s league by defeating previously unbeaten Minnetonka Wednesday night.

The Eagles fell behind 19-0 in the first half before storming back to take the victory 28-19.

Tucker Ericksmoen scored twice for the Eagles, while Griffin Studier and Tim Sztajnkrycer score once each.

Now 6-0, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 188-24.

Their final game of the 2021 regular season is slated for June 4 at Hammer Field, where they will take on a 5-0 Eagan team.

Playoffs are slated to begin June 12 with all games at the Eagan Community Center.