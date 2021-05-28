May 28, 2021

  • 45°
A frost advisory is in effect for tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday. Image courtesy National Weather Service

Frost advisory issued for tonight

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory in effect from midnight today through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 34, resulting in frost formation. The advisory includes Freeborn, Steele, Mower and Rice counties.

The Weather Service advises frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and people should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials