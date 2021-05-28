Frost advisory issued for tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory in effect from midnight today through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 34, resulting in frost formation. The advisory includes Freeborn, Steele, Mower and Rice counties.
The Weather Service advises frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and people should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
You Might Like
Critical fire weather conditions today
Warm temperatures combined with low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions Saturday afternoon and early evening, according to... read more