Letter: It really pays to be Republican

It pays to be a Republican. You get to pick and choose which laws you want to obey. You do not have to obey any laws passed by a Democratic governor. Those laws are illegal. And, most important, those laws are unconstitutional. Republicans become constitutional experts at birth and know what they are talking about.

Do not worry if you get fined for breaking one of those laws. You will get plenty of support from Republican politicians and others. You will become famous. The city you are from will get lots of free publicity. You can even sue everyone who offends you and become filthy rich. It does not get any better than that.

It really does pay to be a Republican.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea