Pamela Joyce Marable

On January 30, 2021, my loving wife of 50 years, joined our three sons in Heaven. Pamela went through many surgeries and I believe this last one was too much for her body to recover. Her sons Simeon-David dePaul, Daniel-Dale Christopher and Jason-Andrew Bartley are at Heaven’s gateway reaching out to their ‘Loving Mother’.

Pamela grew up in Albert Lea MN, graduated from Albert Lea High school in 1969. On June 1st of 1969 she married the love of her life, Simeon-David Marable at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, telling stories about her childhood and fond memories with her sisters and brother, bargain shopping, enjoying lunch with her gal pals (the “Lunch Bunch”) and watching her grandchildren grow into young adults, acting in school plays and concerts, and ball games. She was always their biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Pam is preceded in death by her siblings, Sandy Bertzyk and Eric Sorenson, and her parents, Joan and Dale Sorenson.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Simeon David, son, Benjamin-Arthur Kurtis (Erin), daughter JoAnna Lee (Joe), her grandchildren, Timothy, Ashley, Kiara, Keri, Christian, Cameron, Jasmin, Daniel and Julianna; sister, Martha Beighley.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

Always in my heart and loving memories,

Dave