May 6, 2021

  • 50°

Russell Smidt

By Submitted

Published 9:01 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – A Memorial Service for Russell Eugene Smidt will be held at Silver Lake County Park, 497 500th Street, Northwood, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. His daughters extend an invitation to join them at Silver Lake to remember and honor their father, Russell.

Russell Smidt

Russell Smidt, 80, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his home.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials