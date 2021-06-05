5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

1

Visit the Farmers Market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market is open for the season from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot. This Wednesday, shoppers can peruse the wide variety of vegetables, baked goods and other crafts while enjoying a sample-sized strawberry sundae in honor of Strawberry Fest. Larger sundaes are available for purchase.

2

Women Who Explore

The Women Who Explore group will hike at Myre-Big Island State Park at 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet up at the parking lot and picnic area on Big Island and should bring their own picnic lunch and beverages. State park passes are required to park on the site and an e-waiver must be signed before participating in the event.

3

Bridge Community Church Game Night

There will be a game night on Saturday at Bridge Community Church. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m., including corn hole, water balloon games, sack races, board games and much more. Hotdogs, chips, s’mores and other treats will be available. Attendees should bring their own beverages and can also bring their own board games if they so choose.

4

Library Book Sale

The Albert Lea Public Library will have a book sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the City Center Garage. Masks are required inside of the building. The times are as follows:

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. for members only (entry at this time can be bought for a fee of $5).

Friday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.

Albert Lea Legion Post 56 baseball game

5

Albert Lea Legion Post 56 baseball game

The Albert Lea Legion Post 56 baseball team will take on the Rochester Eagles at Hayek Field beginning at 6:30 p.m Thursday. The team kicked off their season on June 3 with a game against Owatonna and will continue to play games throughout June and July.