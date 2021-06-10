June 10, 2021

Albert Lea falls in first game, playing 2nd game in hopes of advancing to state

By Staff Reports

Published 8:09 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Albert Lea baseball team lost to Byron Wednesday afternoon in game one of the Section 1AAA championship.

Game two will be played tonight, and the winner will advance to the Class AAA state tournament.

Check back to the Tribune for updates.

