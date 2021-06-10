June 10, 2021

Hawthorne to be closed for short time for watermain repair

By Submitted

Published 5:26 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

The city of Albert Lea Utilities Department will be repairing a water main break on Hawthorne Street west of Bridge Avenue on Friday, starting at 5 a.m. Some water in the area will be off. Hawthorne Street will be closed for a short time from Bridge Avenue to Valley Avenue. If you have any questions, please call Mitch Johnson at 507-402-6546.

