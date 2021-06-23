Letter: Thank goodness for MercyOne
Mayo Clinic has the worst upper management I have ever witnessed. The nurses and front line workers are good, but the doctors and management are horrible. They are not a nonprofit. Thank God Mercy is coming into town. I thought it would be good moving back to my area, but this town needs better management.
Jeremiah Westrum
Albert Lea
