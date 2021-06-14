NB/REMEDY RANGE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Minnesota Limited Liablility Company/Articles
of Organization
State Of Minnesota
Pursuant to Chapter 332C, Minnesota Statutes; the individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
1. ARTICLE 1- LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME
The Remedy Range LLC
2. ARTICLE 2- REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE
1460 Wedgewood Road,
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA
3. ARTICLE 3- DURATION:
PERPETUAL
4. ARTICLE 4- ORGANIZERS
Matthew Zoe
1460 Wedgewood Road, Albert Lea, MN 56007 USA
I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.
06/05/2021
/s/Beau A. Hartman
Email: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
