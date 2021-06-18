Neubauer slips in second round, finishes 22nd

BECKER — After finishing the first round of the Class A state golf tournament in a tie for second place, United South Central freshman Kadyn Neubauer fell in the standings with a second round total of 86 (+14).

Taking place at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Neubauer had a tough time in his second round. The front nine consisted of six bogeys and one double bogey. Making the turn at +8 on the round, Neubauer played a little better in his second nine, carding six bogeys and three pars.

By the end of his round, Neubauer carded a score of 86 (+14), 12 strokes over his first-day total.

His final tournament score was 160 (+16), good enough to land in a tie for 22nd place.

The winner of the tournament was Fertile-Beltrami junior Rylin Petry, who finished with a final score of 146 (+2). Petry was just one stroke ahead of the second place finisher.